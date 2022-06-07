Southern Miss ends LSU season, 8-7, in Hattiesburg Regional

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (40-22) struggled in the season finale against Southern Miss (47-17) falling 8-7 in the Hattiesburg Regional and ending the Tigers’ season.

LSU used a total of eight pitchers, seven in relief in the final game allowing seven runs, on 11 hits, while striking out four and walking five batters.

Entering the top of the seventh inning with the Tigers hanging on to a one-run lead Southern Miss tied the game on an RBI sac-fly from Chris Sargent to make it 4-4.

Then Slade Wilks’ single to center would give Southern Miss their first lead of the game on an RBI single to make it 5-4 and then Gabe Montenegro would add two more runs on a two-run single to make it 7-4.

LSU answered in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single from Tre’ Morgan, his third of the game to make it 7-5 and then Jordan Thompson would add another run on an RBI single of his own, his second to cut the lead to one and make it 7-6.

With the Tigers trailing by one heading to the bottom of the eighth inning, Gavin Dugas would tie the game with a solo home run to left field, his fifth of the season, to tie the game at 7-7.

The Golden Eagles would retake the lead at 8-7 in the top of the ninth inning on an RBI sac-fly from Danny Lynch after Southern Miss started the inning with back-to-back hits.

Southern Miss got things started in the top of the first inning on a solo home run from Carson Paetow to give them a quick 1-0 lead.

The Tigers would quickly answer things in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run single from Morgan to give them a 2-1 lead. Thompson would add another run on an RBI bunt single to make it 3-1.

In the bottom of the third inning, Cade Doughty would give the Tigers a three-run advantage with a solo home run to left field to make it 4-1, but that would be all the scoring for the Tigers.

In the top of the fourth inning, Southern Miss would add two runs as Sargent scored on a passed ball to make it 4-2 and then Wilks would get them within one on an RBI groundout to make it 4-3.

The Golden Eagles’ pitching staff combined to allow four runs, on seven hits, walking four and striking out five.

