Experts give tips to help you save money on gas

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Mississippi is $4.46 with the cheapest fuel price located at Fast Lane in Jackson.

For every five miles per hour that you drive over 50, it’s the equivalent of paying an additional 30 cents per gallon for gas.

Mike Davis is the general manager at D&D Tire in Hattiesburg. He said there are several things you can do to help save on a gallon of gas.

“You can make sure you have plenty of air in your tires which helps eliminate rolling resistance and will increase your fuel efficiency just a little bit,” said Davis.

“Take loads out of the car. If you’ve got stuff in the car you don’t need to be carrying around, just reduce the load that you’re carrying.”

“Also, how do you drive? If you’re taking off too fast or stopping hard and going over the speed limit, that will use more gas.”

Here’s a list of gas saving tips:

Change your air filters,

Tune-up your car,

Drive less,

Turn off your engine when parked,

Avoid gas stations near highways,

Eliminate wind items on your car that may create resistance (i.e., racks and carriers),

Choose the best route,

Use the A/C less often,

Keep the proper air pressure in your tires,

Combine trips,

Ride share,

Drive the speed limit and

Accelerate gently and maintain a steady speed

Finally, when it comes to finding a gas station, experts recommend filling up on a Monday. According to a recent GasBuddy poll, gas prices are lowest on Mondays and highest on Thursdays.

