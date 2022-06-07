Safari Tails welcomes baby wallaby

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) -Exciting news for animal lovers, the Albino Bennett’s Wallaby at Safari Tails (Teaching About Animals In Live Shows) is now showing off her new joey.

Owner Arianna LeVine said this is the first joey born at Safari Tails, and the joey’s usually stay in the pouch for about 8 months.

“The wallabies are super cool,” said LeVine. “She is the first wallaby we ever got. (We) have raised her since she was a little joey, so she is the friendliest of all of them. In the beginning, we saw she had a little bulge, and I was able to stick my hand in there and feel it was just a tiny little joey. As it has grown, we have been able to watch it grow. And, eventually it started poking its head out.”

LeVine said wallabies are only pregnant for 28 days. Once they have given birth, they will mate again but are able to put the growth of its offspring on pause until the current joey is out of the pouch.

Safari Tails offers animal tours and events like Kangaroo Yoga classes.

