Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Results come in as polls close for Miss. primaries

As both Democratic and Republican parties prepare to campaign for control of the U.S. House of...
As both Democratic and Republican parties prepare to campaign for control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate later in the year, the midterm Congressional primaries are considered crucial for both parties.(MGN)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
CLICK HERE for election results

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Votes are being counted as polls are now closed for the 2022 Mississippi primary elections.

If you happen to be in line to vote at 7 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote.

Party nominees for each of the state’s four congressional seats will be chosen by voters Tuesday, and the winners will represent their respective parties in November.

If runoffs are needed, they will be on June 28.

As both Democratic and Republican parties prepare to campaign for control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate later in the year, the midterm Congressional primaries are considered crucial for both parties.

To learn about each candidate in the 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts primaries, click on the links provided below:

Candidate profiles for 3rd Congressional District primary elections
Candidate profiles for 4th Congressional District primary elections

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to...
Fla. man killed in motorcycle-vehicle collision Sunday on U.S. 84
Photo: Joseph McCarty and Karen McCarty
2 suspects charged in vulnerable adult abuse investigation
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will...
NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule released
Morris Bevily
Morris Bevily cleared of his capital murder charge in death of 14-month-old daughter

Latest News

Secretary of State visits polls
Secretary of State visits pine belt on election day
According to AAA the average price for a gallon of gas in Mississippi is $4.46.
Experts give tips to help you save money on gas
teaching classes
Hattiesburg Public schools offering summer camps
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/7
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/7
Save money on gas with these fuel-saving tips
Tips to get the most out of a gallon of gas