Results come in as polls close for Miss. primaries

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Votes are being counted as polls are now closed for the 2022 Mississippi primary elections.

If you happen to be in line to vote at 7 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote.

Party nominees for each of the state’s four congressional seats will be chosen by voters Tuesday, and the winners will represent their respective parties in November.

If runoffs are needed, they will be on June 28.

As both Democratic and Republican parties prepare to campaign for control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate later in the year, the midterm Congressional primaries are considered crucial for both parties.

To learn about each candidate in the 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts primaries, click on the links provided below:

