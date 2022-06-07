Win Stuff
Report: Cancer trial delivers complete remission for all patients

A medical journal reports certain rectal cancer patients saw complete remission in a recent clinical trial.(puneetyadav from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Rectal cancer patients with a particular kind of mutation are reporting positive results after receiving a new therapy called dostarlimab.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, a small group of 12 cancer patients took part in the trial that resulted in all of them seeing total remission of their cancer.

Doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline were among those involved in the trial.

According to the report, the 12 patients had rectal cancer that had not spread beyond the local area, and their tumors exhibited a mutation affecting the ability of cells to repair damage to DNA.

After being treated with the drug dostarlimab, the group showed complete remission, with no surgery or chemotherapy or severe side effects with at least six months of follow-ups.

Trial doctors said they would continue to follow up with the patients to assess the duration of response.

