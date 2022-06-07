Polls open as Miss. primary elections underway Tuesday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The polls are now open as Mississippi’s primary elections are officially underway.

Party nominees for each of the state’s four congressional seats will be chosen by voters Tuesday, and the winners will represent their respective parties in the November elections.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

As both Democratic and Republican parties prepare to campaign for control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate later in the year, the midterm Congressional primaries are considered crucial for both parties.

To learn about each candidate in the 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts primaries, click on the links provided below:

To make sure you have the correct ballot, poll workers should ask if you are voting in the Democratic or Republican primary since you must select the party you want to vote for. Contact your circuit clerk or election commissioner if you may not know where to vote.

A copy of your photo ID is also required for you to show in order to vote. A driver’s license or government-issued photo ID is considered acceptable to use.

Campaigning within 150 feet of a voting precinct is not allowed. Items such as stickers, buttons and clothing are prohibited.

If you happen to be in line to vote by 7 p.m., you should still be allowed to vote.

