Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Pine Belt honors D-Day anniversary

78 years ago, the largest seaborne invasion in history took place on French beaches on what is now known as D-Day.
By Garret Grove
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -78 years ago, the largest seaborne invasion in history took place on French beaches on what is now known as D-Day.

D-Day commemorates what many historians call the turning point for the allied forces during the Second World War. Many honor the significance of this day with memorials and other commemoration events, including military personnel in the Pine Belt.

“I think it’s important that we never forget the sacrifices of all soldiers - past, present and future - that continue to make the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our values,” Ian Fryman, Lieutenant Colonel AFROTC Detachment.

D-Day occurs just one week after Memoria Day, which annually honors veterans who gave their lives in service to this country.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to...
Fla. man killed in motorcycle-vehicle collision Sunday on U.S. 84
Morris Bevily
Morris Bevily cleared of his capital murder charge in death of 14-month-old daughter
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church
KKK flyer left on steps of mostly Black Mississippi church
Southern Miss baseball
USM forces winner-take-all game after 8-4 victory Sunday over Louisiana State University
Photo: Joseph McCarty and Karen McCarty
2 suspects charged in vulnerable adult abuse investigation

Latest News

Ole Miss crushes Arizona to end Wildcats’ season
Reading schedule
‘Artie Reads’ kicks off in Hattiesburg
Albino wallaby welcomes joey
Safari Tails welcomes baby wallaby
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
USM to host super regional after 8-7 win over LSU