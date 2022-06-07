Pine Belt honors D-Day anniversary

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -78 years ago, the largest seaborne invasion in history took place on French beaches on what is now known as D-Day.

D-Day commemorates what many historians call the turning point for the allied forces during the Second World War. Many honor the significance of this day with memorials and other commemoration events, including military personnel in the Pine Belt.

“I think it’s important that we never forget the sacrifices of all soldiers - past, present and future - that continue to make the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our values,” Ian Fryman, Lieutenant Colonel AFROTC Detachment.

D-Day occurs just one week after Memoria Day, which annually honors veterans who gave their lives in service to this country.

