Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule released

USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will...
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will take a trip to Omaha, Neb. For the College World Series.(USM Baseball Facebook/Ole Miss Baseball Facebook)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time ever, the No. 11 national seed Southern Miss Golden Eagles will play host to its first-ever National Collegiate Athletic Association Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend.

The NCAA has announced dates, times and network details for the Super Regionals Tuesday morning, as USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will take a trip to Omaha, Neb. for the College World Series.

Southern Miss is making its second appearance in the Super Regionals. The first time was back in 2009 when they traveled to Gainsville, Fla., as they won that super regional in two games to advance to the school’s only College World Series appearance.

Game 1 will happen Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU, and Game 2 will follow Sunday at 3 p.m. on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. If necessary, the series finale will take place Monday, June 13, with a time and network yet to be determined.

Hattiesburg Super Regional Schedule

  • Game 1 – Saturday, June 11, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)
  • Game 2 – Sunday, June 12, 3 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
  • Game 3 (if necessary) - Monday, June 13, TBD (TBD)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to...
Fla. man killed in motorcycle-vehicle collision Sunday on U.S. 84
Photo: Joseph McCarty and Karen McCarty
2 suspects charged in vulnerable adult abuse investigation
Morris Bevily
Morris Bevily cleared of his capital murder charge in death of 14-month-old daughter
Police say Davis is connected to a shooting that took place in the 900 block of Dabbs Street,...
HPD: Suspect involved in Sunday domestic violence incident turns himself in

Latest News

Southern Miss advances to first Super Regional since 2009.
USM to host super regional after 8-7 win over LSU
Ole Miss crushes Arizona to end Wildcats’ season
Southern Miss advances to first Super Regional since 2009.
USM to host super regional after 8-7 win over LSU
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
Southern Miss ends LSU season, 8-7, in Hattiesburg Regional