18-wheeler wreck causes traffic delays on MS-589
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler carrying logs flipped over on Mississippi Highway 589.
A witness reported that the crash happened near the Richton Community Center.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patro Troop J, moderate injuries were reported. It was a single-vehicle wreck.
Officials are working to clear the roadway.
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, drivers traveling northbound on MS-589 should expect delays.
MDOT expects the roadways to be cleared around 5 p.m.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.