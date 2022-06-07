Win Stuff
18-wheeler wreck causes traffic delays on MS-589

Officials worked to clear the roadway.
Officials worked to clear the roadway.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler carrying logs flipped over on Mississippi Highway 589.

A witness reported that the crash happened near the Richton Community Center.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patro Troop J, moderate injuries were reported. It was a single-vehicle wreck.

Officials are working to clear the roadway.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, drivers traveling northbound on MS-589 should expect delays.

MDOT expects the roadways to be cleared around 5 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

