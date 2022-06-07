Win Stuff
Man charged in LA hospital stabbing of doctor, nurses

A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical Center is transported into a waiting ambulance after being extracted from the hospital in Encino, Calif., late Friday, June 3, 2022.((AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with attempted murder after they say he stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward last week.

Authorities say 35-year-old Ashkan Amirsoleymani remained inside a storage room at the Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley for hours on Friday before police arrested him.

His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday. He is being held on $3 million bail on three counts of attempted murder with allegations of causing great bodily injury.

It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. There was no evidence that he knew the victims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

