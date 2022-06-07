LPD: 3 search warrants lead to man’s arrest on drug charges

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A total of three search warrants in Laurel resulted in the arrest of a man who is now facing multiple drug charges.

According to the Laurel Police Department, on Friday, June 3, around 2:30 p.m., the department’s narcotics team and CID Investigators executed three search warrants in the 300 block of Jefferson Street, at three separate addresses.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox says investigators found 110 grams of methamphetamine, 50 grams of cocaine and 4.6 grams of MDMA during the search.

41-year-old Derrick Grace was arrested and has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a church and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 1500 feet of a church.

Grace is currently in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Center where his bond is set at $150,000.

Cox says LPD Inv. Howell is the lead investigator in the case.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

