Investigators need help identifying men, vehicle involved in Forrest Co. theft

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people and a vehicle involved in a theft at Pine Belt Mental Health this past weekend.

According to the sheriff’s department, two men in a Ford F-150 pickup truck arrived at the parking area of the facility early Saturday morning. The men got out of the vehicle with a small dog, and one of the men walked around the fenced-in area while the other stayed in the truck.

FCSO says a hole was cut in the fence where they removed a converter from a vehicle owned by Pine Belt Mental Health.

Surveillance footage of the truck and a rear view of one of the men were obtained by FCSO:

Anyone who has information about the possible identity of the two men or the vehicle is asked to contact FCSO by calling 601-544-7800 and request to speak with an investigator or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867) or email them at crimestopperlady@comcast.net. Anonymous tips can be given to p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.