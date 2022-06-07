Investigators need help identifying men, vehicle involved in Forrest Co. theft
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people and a vehicle involved in a theft at Pine Belt Mental Health this past weekend.
According to the sheriff’s department, two men in a Ford F-150 pickup truck arrived at the parking area of the facility early Saturday morning. The men got out of the vehicle with a small dog, and one of the men walked around the fenced-in area while the other stayed in the truck.
FCSO says a hole was cut in the fence where they removed a converter from a vehicle owned by Pine Belt Mental Health.
Surveillance footage of the truck and a rear view of one of the men were obtained by FCSO:
Anyone who has information about the possible identity of the two men or the vehicle is asked to contact FCSO by calling 601-544-7800 and request to speak with an investigator or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867) or email them at crimestopperlady@comcast.net. Anonymous tips can be given to p3tips.com.
