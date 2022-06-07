Win Stuff
Investigators need help identifying men, vehicle involved in Forrest Co. theft



By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people and a vehicle involved in a theft at Pine Belt Mental Health this past weekend.

According to the sheriff’s department, two men in a Ford F-150 pickup truck arrived at the parking area of the facility early Saturday morning. The men got out of the vehicle with a small dog, and one of the men walked around the fenced-in area while the other stayed in the truck.

FCSO says a hole was cut in the fence where they removed a converter from a vehicle owned by Pine Belt Mental Health.

Surveillance footage of the truck and a rear view of one of the men were obtained by FCSO:

Posted by Forrest County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 6, 2022

Posted by Forrest County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 6, 2022

Anyone who has information about the possible identity of the two men or the vehicle is asked to contact FCSO by calling 601-544-7800 and request to speak with an investigator or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867) or email them at crimestopperlady@comcast.net. Anonymous tips can be given to p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

