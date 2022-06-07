Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Public schools offering summer camps

The school district is offering summer enrichment camps to students
The annual Hattiesburg School District summer camps have already started, but many still have openings.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer officially starts on June 17th, but some kids have already started the summer fun.

This morning, kids at Grace Christian Elementary School started their day in a classroom as part of Hattiesburg School District’s Summer Learning program, says central office administrator Jermaine brown.

“Week one is science, week two is focused on technology, week three is focused on engineering and mathematics, and week four is focused on the arts,” said Central Office Administrator Jermaine Brown.

He said the program is all about preparing the students for the next grade level.

“Well, we want it to be enrichment as well as exposure to next year’s instruction and curriculum,” said Brown. “And, we want our kids to be fun and engaged. Learning should be fun throughout the year, and especially in the summer.”

While in the program, the kids have time both in the classroom and outside where they can play. Brown said the whole program will keep the kids from falling behind.

“What’s called the summer lag, that that tends to happen,” he said. “We’re trying to prevent that, and we’re just trying to be proactive with our scholars and ensure that they’re prepared when next school year comes.”

The program also provides the kids with a healthy breakfast and lunch. Elementary students have an additional option once the camp day is over.

“With that elementary camp, after two o’clock, there is an extended day option that ends at five o’clock so if parents will be interested in picking up their kids, then they can do so at that five o’clock time,” said Brown.

The camps still have spaces available. Anyone interested in registering their child should contact their child’s school.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to...
Fla. man killed in motorcycle-vehicle collision Sunday on U.S. 84
Photo: Joseph McCarty and Karen McCarty
2 suspects charged in vulnerable adult abuse investigation
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will...
NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule released
Morris Bevily
Morris Bevily cleared of his capital murder charge in death of 14-month-old daughter

Latest News

Secretary of State visits polls
Secretary of State visits pine belt on election day
According to AAA the average price for a gallon of gas in Mississippi is $4.46.
Experts give tips to help you save money on gas
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/7
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/7
Save money on gas with these fuel-saving tips
Tips to get the most out of a gallon of gas