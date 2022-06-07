Hattiesburg Public schools offering summer camps

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer officially starts on June 17th, but some kids have already started the summer fun.

This morning, kids at Grace Christian Elementary School started their day in a classroom as part of Hattiesburg School District’s Summer Learning program, says central office administrator Jermaine brown.

“Week one is science, week two is focused on technology, week three is focused on engineering and mathematics, and week four is focused on the arts,” said Central Office Administrator Jermaine Brown.

He said the program is all about preparing the students for the next grade level.

“Well, we want it to be enrichment as well as exposure to next year’s instruction and curriculum,” said Brown. “And, we want our kids to be fun and engaged. Learning should be fun throughout the year, and especially in the summer.”

While in the program, the kids have time both in the classroom and outside where they can play. Brown said the whole program will keep the kids from falling behind.

“What’s called the summer lag, that that tends to happen,” he said. “We’re trying to prevent that, and we’re just trying to be proactive with our scholars and ensure that they’re prepared when next school year comes.”

The program also provides the kids with a healthy breakfast and lunch. Elementary students have an additional option once the camp day is over.

“With that elementary camp, after two o’clock, there is an extended day option that ends at five o’clock so if parents will be interested in picking up their kids, then they can do so at that five o’clock time,” said Brown.

The camps still have spaces available. Anyone interested in registering their child should contact their child’s school.

