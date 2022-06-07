Domestic Abuse Family Shelter readies to meet increased need during the summer

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer can be a fun time for kids, but it’s also important to remember several children live in abusive homes.

The Domestic Abuse Family Shelter is a non-profit organization serving victims of domestic violence throughout 11 Mississippi counties.

“We offer shelter for those victims that need to come into the shelter, and that would be, you know, women and children, and we also accept pets,” said Becky Stewart, executive director of the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter.

The shelter serves hundreds of people each year, but during the summer, the shelter says it sees a climb in people seeking help.

“We do see an uptick in calls during the summer... and a lot of that, you know, when we think of the end of school, you know, it’s an exciting time and, you know, teachers are excited, they’re ready for a little break, the children are ready because it’s summer break... but if you live in a domestic violence household, it may not be the very best time,” said Stewart.

The shelter says there are several reasons there may be an increase in domestic violence incidents during the summer; however, they are no excuses.

The shelter works to not only serve victims but also to educate abusers as well.

“We also do a batter’s program... It’s not just knowing what’s right and what’s wrong, but, you know, it’s just an intensive course that shows behaviors and patterns and what good behavior, you know, living and marriage behavior looks like versus what, you know, all the types of abusers that are out there because it’s all about power and control, and so, they have to learn that,” said Stewart.

According to law enforcement, there are several signs to look out for that may indicate a child is living in an abusive situation.

“If you usually know them to be outgoing and they now you see them with parents or family and they’re a lot more withdrawn, or if they’re not being interactive,” said Priscilla Pitts a JCSD victims’ advocate. “They may see a child in long sleeves, and we all know it’s 95 degrees outside... that can be to hide bruises, and just demeanor will usually be a tell-tale sign.”

If you suspect domestic violence, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department says you should call authorities to report it or to contact child protective services.

If you need help, you can also call the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter 24/7 crisis line at 1-800-649-1092.

