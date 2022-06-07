Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Blackout Vehicle Tags are coming to Mississippi July 1st.

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage of each blackout tag will go towards the law enforcement and fire fighters death benefit trust fund. This fund helps the families of law enforcement and fire fighters who die while performing normal job duties.

The cost for these blackout tags will depend on the make and model of the vehicle and will come with a fee if its not time to renew the vehicles’ tag. Additional fees include a $10.00 registration fee and a $5.40 fee to mail the tag to a residence.

“We have had numerous calls about the black out tags,” said Jones County Tax Assessor-Collector Tina Gatlin Bryd. “I think for the community and for the whole state its going to really a very popular tag. More popular than any tag that’s ever came out.”

Blackout tags will be available starting next month and will be mailed to residences after purchase.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.