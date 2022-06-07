Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month

A percentage of each blackout tag will go towards the law enforcement and fire fighters death benefit trust fund.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Blackout Vehicle Tags are coming to Mississippi July 1st.

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage of each blackout tag will go towards the law enforcement and fire fighters death benefit trust fund. This fund helps the families of law enforcement and fire fighters who die while performing normal job duties.

The cost for these blackout tags will depend on the make and model of the vehicle and will come with a fee if its not time to renew the vehicles’ tag. Additional fees include a $10.00 registration fee and a $5.40 fee to mail the tag to a residence.

“We have had numerous calls about the black out tags,” said Jones County Tax Assessor-Collector Tina Gatlin Bryd. “I think for the community and for the whole state its going to really a very popular tag. More popular than any tag that’s ever came out.”

Blackout tags will be available starting next month and will be mailed to residences after purchase.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to...
Fla. man killed in motorcycle-vehicle collision Sunday on U.S. 84
Morris Bevily
Morris Bevily cleared of his capital murder charge in death of 14-month-old daughter
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church
KKK flyer left on steps of mostly Black Mississippi church
Southern Miss baseball
USM forces winner-take-all game after 8-4 victory Sunday over Louisiana State University
Photo: Joseph McCarty and Karen McCarty
2 suspects charged in vulnerable adult abuse investigation

Latest News

While the signs and symptoms of heat stroke differ from person to person, they can include...
In the Pine Belt: Preventing heat-related illness while on the job
Exciting news for animal lovers, the Albino Bennett’s Wallaby at Safari Tails (Teaching About...
Safari Tails welcomes baby wallaby
The City of Hattiesburg invites area kids to visit their local parks and have some fun in new...
'Activity Nights' kicks-off at Hattiesburg Parks
According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to...
Fla. man killed in motorcycle-vehicle collision Sunday on U.S. 84