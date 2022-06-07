‘Artie Reads’ kicks off in Hattiesburg

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a busy first Monday in June for the city of Hattiesburg as summer programs officially opened across the area, including Artie Reads.

Artie, a giant paintbrush, is the official FestivalSouth children’s programming mascot. Over the next three weeks, Artie and a team of performers from the Hattiesburg School District will present a reader’s library of Hansel and Gretal at different libraries around the Pine-Belt. Their first stop was the Hattiesburg public library.

Several parents, like Keisha Holmes, brought their kids out to watch the performance.

“It’s very important to keep up with reading because it just enhances them,” said Holmes. “Especially gets them ready for the next grade level. One of my kids, he’s autistic so reading really helps him with his communication. Just that social time as well, at the library, it’s just so beneficial.”

Holmes added that she usually brings her kids to the library to read, but today’s performance made the trip even more exciting.

The next Artie reading will be Monday, June 13th at the Purvis Public Library.

