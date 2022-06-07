Win Stuff
Another Hot and Humid day, but showers return by the end of the week.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/7
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/7
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
This evening will be warm with a partly cloudy skies this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be our hottest days as highs reach the upper 90s. Heat Indices will make it feel like the low 100s.

A front will move in on Friday, giving us a chance of for hit-or-miss t-storms. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

Rain chances will be a little higher on Saturday as Scattered T-Storms linger throughout the area. Highs will be near 90.

Sunday will be nicer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s.

