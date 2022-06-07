82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An 82-year-old man is in critical condition after trying to help two stranded motorists, The Prentiss Headlight reports.

According to the news outlet, on Monday evening, John Anderson spotted what he thought were two stranded motorists.

He then went home to get them some gas and when he came back to help, the two men shot him in the face, beat and robbed him.

They left the scene “in a newer model tan car.”

Anderson was later discovered on the side of the road and was flown by helicopter to UMMC. He is in critical condition.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 601-792-5169.

WLBT News has attempted to contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office and are awaiting a response.

