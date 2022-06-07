06/07 Ryan’s “Getting Hotter” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Going to be a short forecast today, mostly because it’s just more of the same...more heat and more humidity. That means today’s afternoon high of 95 degrees will feel more like 100 degrees, and it will be one of the “coolest” days left this week. Yep, you heard that right...the coolest. That’s because we’ll be up to 97 degrees by Thursday, which means heat indices will likely be closing in on 102-105, which is just about the threshold for heat advisories. We likely won’t quite get there because Thursday is also when we’ll see our afternoon shower chances return. That’ll serve to cool us down a few degrees from Thursday through Saturday, but it dries up from there and we’re right back in the upper 90s by next Wednesday.

