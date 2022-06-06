Week-long hot weather expected in Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!
Expect mostly clear skies overnight in the Pine Belt, with lows in the upper-60s.
There may be a little patchy fog early Monday morning, but that will burn off quickly. Look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, with just a 20 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower-90s.
Sunny skies are expected on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-90s and lows around 70 degrees.
Mostly clear skies are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid-to-upper-90s and lows in the lower-70s.
Friday looks to be hot, with highs in the mid-90s with a 30 percent chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
For Saturday, we have included a 40 percent chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the lower-90s and lows around 70 degrees.
Sunday looks to be mostly sunny and hot, with highs in the lower-90s.
