Week-long hot weather expected in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

Expect mostly clear skies overnight in the Pine Belt, with lows in the upper-60s.

There may be a little patchy fog early Monday morning, but that will burn off quickly. Look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, with just a 20 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower-90s.

Sunny skies are expected on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-90s and lows around 70 degrees.

Mostly clear skies are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid-to-upper-90s and lows in the lower-70s.

Friday looks to be hot, with highs in the mid-90s with a 30 percent chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

For Saturday, we have included a 40 percent chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the lower-90s and lows around 70 degrees.

Sunday looks to be mostly sunny and hot, with highs in the lower-90s.

