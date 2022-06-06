Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

WATCH: MSDH to discuss updates on the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program

MSDH to discuss updates on the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program
MSDH to discuss updates on the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program(Max Pixel)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health will hold a news conference Monday morning to discuss the new Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program.

It’s set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Officials are expected to go over things like how many have started to register, along with a timeline on when people will actually be able to get medical marijuana.

Patients are now applying for medical marijuana cards in our state, with the program opening up for applicants last week.

They anticipate around 25,000 people qualifying for cards in the first year and up to 125,000 by year five.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church
KKK flyer left on steps of mostly Black Mississippi church
USM had a pair of games in the Hattiesburg Regional go extra innings.
Sargent’s single scores USM’s deciding run in 4-3, extra-inning thriller in Hattiesburg Regional
The University of Southern Mississippi gave up four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and...
USM gives up 4-run lead in the 9th, falls to LSU in 10th
Southern Miss baseball
USM forces winner-take-all game after 8-4 victory Sunday over Louisiana State University
Pearl River Community College won the National Junior College Athletic Association's Division...
Pearl River baseball wins national championship

Latest News

.
Motivational Moments - June 5, 2022
According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to...
Fla. man killed in motorcycle-vehicle collision Sunday on U.S. 84
MSDH to discuss updates on the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program
Morris Bevily set to appear in court after assistant DA asked to dismiss case