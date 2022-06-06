Win Stuff
Richton Elementary getting new windows with ESSER funds

The Richton School District is replacing windows in the elementary school.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, Richton Elementary School will be receiving new windows.

Previously, the elementary school had walls made of windows from floor to ceiling with no insulation, allowing lots of natural light in, but providing no protection against heat or cold.

Each classroom will now have three windows with insulation between the walls, providing a much easier way to heat and cool the elementary school.

“So much of our heating and cooling was lost through those windows because they’re very thin, they’re huge and just not very energy efficient at all,” Richton School District Superintendent Clay Anglin said. “So, we decided our first step would be to take those windows out and put in some new windows.”

The window wall design has been incorporated at the school since the 1950s and now will now have a more modern look.

The ESSER money was made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, more familiarly known as the CARES Act.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

