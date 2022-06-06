Win Stuff
Primary elections to take place in Mississippi on Tuesday

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Primary election day is on Tuesday, June 7, in Mississippi.

Voters will be choosing party nominees for each of the state’s congressional districts. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you don’t know where to vote, you can contact your circuit clerk’s office to verify your polling location.

You’ll be required to show your photo ID, and you’ll be asked which party primary you want to vote in.

