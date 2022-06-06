Pleasant Ridge Water Association issues boil water notice

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Pleasant Ridge Water Association of Laurel has issued a Boil Water Notice.

The notice is expected to affect customers in the following area: Merchant Circle in Ellisville.

Approximately 150 homes are expected to be affected.

Customers will notify you when the notice has been lifted.

