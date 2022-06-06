Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Musk threatens to call off Twitter acquisition

Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding data about fake user accounts.(TED / YouTube)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk is threatening to end his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, accusing the company of refusing to give him information about its spam bot accounts.

Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter dated Monday that the social platform included in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The letter says Musk has repeatedly asked for the information since May 9, about a month after his offer to buy the company, so he could evaluate how many of the company’s 229 million accounts are fake.

A message was left early Monday seeking comment from Twitter.

The lawyers say in the letter that Twitter has offered only to provide details about the company’s testing methods. But they contend that’s “tantamount to refusing Mr. Musk’s data requests.” Musk wants data so he can do his own verification of what he says are Twitter’s lax methodologies.

President Joe Biden field a question about the Tesla CEO's report 'bad feeling' about the economy. (Source: Pool/CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church
KKK flyer left on steps of mostly Black Mississippi church
USM had a pair of games in the Hattiesburg Regional go extra innings.
Sargent’s single scores USM’s deciding run in 4-3, extra-inning thriller in Hattiesburg Regional
The University of Southern Mississippi gave up four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and...
USM gives up 4-run lead in the 9th, falls to LSU in 10th
Southern Miss baseball
USM forces winner-take-all game after 8-4 victory Sunday over Louisiana State University
Pearl River Community College won the National Junior College Athletic Association's Division...
Pearl River baseball wins national championship

Latest News

FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot committee hearings begin this week
There were at least 10 mass shootings in the U.S. since Friday, following several back-to-back...
Deadly weekend in the US with at least 10 mass shootings
Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.
Burger King Austria debuts Pride Whopper with same-side buns
Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight