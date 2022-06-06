Win Stuff
Inflation and rising temperatures causing distress for local farmers

Gas prices, heat and pests putting the squeeze of farmers' profits.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 5, 2022
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The next trip to a farmers market may cost consumers a few more dollars.

Temperatures are rising and so are oil and fertilizer prices, and the farming industry is feeling the adverse effects.

“It costs me double for gas now and fertilizer has gone up from $14 to $24 a pound, so that’s doubled,” said Bryon Travis, President of Indian Springs Farmer’s Association. “We are going to have to raise the cost of the produce.

With the extra care needed to combat the heat and extra cost for supplies, farmers are hoping for any profit possible.

“Yesterday the gas was $4.19 and today it was $4.39. I thought I was going to make a profit today but that 39 cents wiped me out,” said Perry County farmer Ray Benjamin. “I’m hoping that I could possibly break even today.”

As summer moves in, many evasive species come to disturb crops as well.

With a lack of facilities, it is harder for smaller farmers to treat all of their crops, but Benjamin says it needs to be done before bugs introduce themselves.

“We just struggle to make a small garden and keep the bugs out of that,” said Benjamin. “If there was some system to get it sprayed before they get out there, then you can get them under control, but once they get there, they’ve already damaged your product.”

