HPD: Suspect involved in Sunday domestic violence incident turns himself in

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in a domestic violence/aggravated assault incident in Hattiesburg has turned himself in to the police.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Michael Deshun Davis, 30, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in on Monday.

Police say Davis is connected to a shooting that took place in the 900 block of Dabbs Street, just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Davis has been charged with one count of domestic violence – aggravated assault and has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

