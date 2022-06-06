Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

HPD: Suspect involved in Sunday domestic violence incident turns himself in

Police say Davis is connected to a shooting that took place in the 900 block of Dabbs Street,...
Police say Davis is connected to a shooting that took place in the 900 block of Dabbs Street, just before 3 p.m. Sunday.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in a domestic violence/aggravated assault incident in Hattiesburg has turned himself in to the police.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Michael Deshun Davis, 30, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in on Monday.

Police say Davis is connected to a shooting that took place in the 900 block of Dabbs Street, just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Police in Hattiesburg seeking suspect in Sunday shooting

Davis has been charged with one count of domestic violence – aggravated assault and has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church
KKK flyer left on steps of mostly Black Mississippi church
According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to...
Fla. man killed in motorcycle-vehicle collision Sunday on U.S. 84
USM had a pair of games in the Hattiesburg Regional go extra innings.
Sargent’s single scores USM’s deciding run in 4-3, extra-inning thriller in Hattiesburg Regional
Southern Miss baseball
USM forces winner-take-all game after 8-4 victory Sunday over Louisiana State University
An active warrant has been issued for Michael Deshun Davis, 30, Hattiesburg, for domestic...
HPD police seeking suspect in Sunday shooting

Latest News

Party leaders say abortion debate will drive turnout in Mississippi
Party leaders say abortion debate will drive turnout in Mississippi
.
Motivational Moments - June 5, 2022
According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to...
Fla. man killed in motorcycle-vehicle collision Sunday on U.S. 84
MSDH to discuss updates on the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program
MSDH discusses updates to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program