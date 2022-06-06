Win Stuff
HPD police seeking suspect in Sunday shooting

An active warrant has been issued for Michael Deshun Davis, 30, Hattiesburg, for domestic...
An active warrant has been issued for Michael Deshun Davis, 30, Hattiesburg, for domestic violence/aggravated assault.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a domestic violence/aggravated assault warrant.

Hattiesburg police say that Michael Deshun Davis, 30, Hattiesburg, is tied a Sunday afternoon shooting.

Police were notified of a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Dabbs Street, just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported, but a vehicle was struck by a shot fired by Davis, who is the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

Davis has an active arrest warrant for one count of domestic violence/aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

