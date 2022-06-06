HPD police seeking suspect in Sunday shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a domestic violence/aggravated assault warrant.

Hattiesburg police say that Michael Deshun Davis, 30, Hattiesburg, is tied a Sunday afternoon shooting.

Police were notified of a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Dabbs Street, just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported, but a vehicle was struck by a shot fired by Davis, who is the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

Davis has an active arrest warrant for one count of domestic violence/aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

