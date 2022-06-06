Hattiesburg kicks off nightly park activities

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials from the city of Hattiesburg say they want you to meet them at the park.

The new summer program, “Activity Nights in the Park,” kicks off on Monday.

Officials say all ages are welcome. There will be something for everyone to do.

Director of Recreation Chris Magee says there will be arts & crafts, kickball, basketball and more.

It will be held at several parks across the city.

“Our parks will be C.E. Roy, right across the street from the C.E. Roy Community Center,” said Magee. “We’re going to be down in Palmer’s crossing at the People’s Park, Sullivan Park. We’re going to be a Thames Elementary, Eastside Park, and then two days a week we’re going to be at NBA Park off Annie Christine and then we’re going to be at Osceola two days a week, that’s off Miller Street.”

