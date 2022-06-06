Win Stuff
Hattiesburg kicks off nightly park activities

The City of Hattiesburg invites area kids to visit their local parks and have some fun in a new summer event.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials from the city of Hattiesburg say they want you to meet them at the park.

The new summer program, “Activity Nights in the Park,” kicks off on Monday.

Officials say all ages are welcome. There will be something for everyone to do.

Director of Recreation Chris Magee says there will be arts & crafts, kickball, basketball and more.

It will be held at several parks across the city.

“Our parks will be C.E. Roy, right across the street from the C.E. Roy Community Center,” said Magee. “We’re going to be down in Palmer’s crossing at the People’s Park, Sullivan Park. We’re going to be a Thames Elementary, Eastside Park, and then two days a week we’re going to be at NBA Park off Annie Christine and then we’re going to be at Osceola two days a week, that’s off Miller Street.”

Parents -- SAVE THE DATES for Activity Nights in the Park! Beginning Monday, June 6 - we will have staffers at several...

Posted by Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation on Thursday, June 2, 2022

