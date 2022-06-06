Hattiesburg hosts the 4th Annual Summer Job Fair

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg job seekers explored opportunities with potential employers at the 4th Annual Summer Job Fair.

The Jackie Dole Community Center when it opened its doors on Monday, June 6 for the annual job fair. Attendees were able to submit applications and speak with potential employers, with some giving interviews on the spot.

Participating employers included: The Hattiesburg Zoo, Mississippi State Department of Corrections and Pearl River Community College.

“This is the first time that major businesses have come into the inner city for a job fair,” said Derrian Moye, founder of the Summer Job Fair. “It’s extremely important we bring those major businesses in, so the people who may not have transportation to go far can easily walk to their jobs. Many people always walk here and come by the bus loads, and (the fair has) become a good staple in our community.”

All ages were encouraged to join the event, including high school and college students.

“This is not just about getting a job; it’s about changing the trajectory of your life,” said Moye. “Sometimes you need just one small thing to turn things around. So, bringing all these major employers who actually hire on the spot... it’s not a career fair. These people desperately need people here.”

Local business leaders and members of the Hattiesburg High School administration were also in attendance to show support for those attending the event.

“So many different organizations representing the city, the county, just so many people that our community needs to see together,” said Moye. “So, hopefully this job fair changes people’s lives and our violence in our community goes down, our school attendance goes up. There’s so many things that benefit just from this one event.”

According to the Hattiesburg Management Group, this event is one of the leading job fairs in the Pine Belt.

