Fla. man killed in motorcycle-vehicle collision Sunday on U.S. 84

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle-vehicle collision in Wayne County this past weekend that resulted in a man’s death.

According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 84 around noon Sunday.

Shows said a 2003 Honda Motorcycle, driven by 74-year-old John Goree, of Panama City Beach, Fla., was going west on U.S. 84 when it collided with a 2018 Ford Mustang that was crossing over the westbound lanes on U.S. 84.

Goree was fatally injured, according to Shows, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

MHP is still investigating the crash.

