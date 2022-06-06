Farm to Table: Meatballs over zoodles

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients:

1 one-pound beef

1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Salt

Pepper

Paprika

Parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

Sweet onion

Directions:

Heat oven to 425°F.

Combine all ingredients into a bowl and mix. Roll mixture into meatballs of any size of your choice and place them on a pan.

Cook for 20 minutes at 425°F.

Meatballs can be served in a variety of ways:

Serve as an appetizer with your favorite dipping sauce (think marinara sauce, barbecue sauce, tahini sauce or blue cheese dip)

Serve over pasta with spaghetti sauce

Serve over zucchini noodles as seen in the video - don’t forget to add the extra sauce!

Pile onto a bread roll for meatball subs

Stuff into a pita or added to flatbread with vegetables and hummus or use inside of a lettuce wrap.

