Farm to Table: Meatballs over zoodles
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -
Ingredients:
- 1 one-pound beef
- 1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese
- Garlic powder
- Onion powder
- Salt
- Pepper
- Paprika
- Parsley, chopped
- 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard
- Sweet onion
Directions:
Heat oven to 425°F.
Combine all ingredients into a bowl and mix. Roll mixture into meatballs of any size of your choice and place them on a pan.
Cook for 20 minutes at 425°F.
Meatballs can be served in a variety of ways:
- Serve as an appetizer with your favorite dipping sauce (think marinara sauce, barbecue sauce, tahini sauce or blue cheese dip)
- Serve over pasta with spaghetti sauce
- Serve over zucchini noodles as seen in the video - don’t forget to add the extra sauce!
- Pile onto a bread roll for meatball subs
- Stuff into a pita or added to flatbread with vegetables and hummus or use inside of a lettuce wrap.
