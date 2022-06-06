Win Stuff
Farm to Table: Meatballs over zoodles

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients:

  • 1 one-pound beef
  • 1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese
  • Garlic powder
  • Onion powder
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Paprika
  • Parsley, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard
  • Sweet onion

Directions:

Heat oven to 425°F.

Combine all ingredients into a bowl and mix. Roll mixture into meatballs of any size of your choice and place them on a pan.

Cook for 20 minutes at 425°F.

Meatballs can be served in a variety of ways:

  • Serve as an appetizer with your favorite dipping sauce (think marinara sauce, barbecue sauce, tahini sauce or blue cheese dip)
  • Serve over pasta with spaghetti sauce
  • Serve over zucchini noodles as seen in the video - don’t forget to add the extra sauce!
  • Pile onto a bread roll for meatball subs
  • Stuff into a pita or added to flatbread with vegetables and hummus or use inside of a lettuce wrap.

