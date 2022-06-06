Win Stuff
Construction continues on Country Club Rd. in Hattiesburg

The City of Hattiesburg continues work on the Country Club Road project.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The infrastructure project along the Country Club Road corridor continues as workers install new drainage, improved sidewalks, speed tables and additional landscaping and paving.

The anticipated cost for the project is around $2 million and runs from JC Killingworth Drive to US Highway 49.

Lamar Rutland is the director of engineering for the City of Hattiesburg. He said the project is very important to the area, and work is on schedule.

About 80% of the $2-million project comes from federal funding through the city’s partnership with the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the remaining 20% is to be paid by the city.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through the area.

