City of Petal leaders prepare for ‘Star Spangled Celebration’

Petal wrapping up July 4th plans.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Petal is about a month away from its Fourth of July Star-Spangled Celebration.

With about 5,000 people expected to attend, Petal Chamber of Commerce executive director Valerie Wilson said the city started planning for this year’s event the day after last year’s.

“I don’t think most people realize how much preparation goes into an event this size,” Wilson said. “Right now, we are getting down to the nuts-and-bolts of it.

“We’ve got our police department, fire department, parks and recreation, street department, the mayor, every department we can have here, just hashing out our duties and what we need to be prepared to make this great occasion for everybody to come.”

Wilson says planning for this celebration goes into details such as spraying for mosquitoes.

“It’s going to be hot outdoors on the Fouith of July,” Wilson said. “We want to make sure we have the police there for protection, the fire department in case a few have health issues, our vendors are going to need power, so we are going to make sure we have the electrical power out there.”

Wilson also said the city encourages residents to make it out to the Petal River Park to enjoy a firework show and live music.

“We are back to celebrating our great nation,” Wilson said. “I think this year we need some happiness. We need some joy. We need to have fun, and this is the occasion where everybody can bring their families, join together, eat some food, watch the fireworks, listen to music, and most of all, remember this is the nation’s birthday,”

Petal’s Star-Spangled Celebration will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

