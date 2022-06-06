Win Stuff
Biloxi fashion designer’s dress to be featured at the Tony Awards

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi fashion designer’s dress will be featured at the Tony Awards ceremony in New York City.

Nadine Gentles has been a fashion designer for years now, but she never imagined her work would make it to a prestigious award ceremony.

“For someone to come in and choose me and see it in me and trust me with their big day, I am really humble, really grateful,” Gentles said.

Gentle’s dress will be worn by Paige Roberts, who was invited to the Tony awards by a friend. Roberts said she wanted to work with a local designer and came across Nadine Gentles through Facebook.

“Omg. I am going to have a gown what might that look like other than a huge expenditure and having to shop somewhere extravagant,” Roberts said.

Roberts’s nominated friend Mark Everson co-produced the musical Paradise Square. The plot of the show represents people from diverse cultures working together which inspired her to work with Gentles who’s originally from Jamaica.

Gentle, who is also a design instructor in Biloxi, told WLOX, she is very grateful for the opportunity.

