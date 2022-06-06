06/06 Ryan’s “Muggy” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We saw some afternoon activity pop up as we finished last week, but this week is looking much drier and hotter! Today will begin misty and warm with lows in the low 70s, and an even hotter and more humid afternoon that we saw at any point over the weekend. It’s only going to get hotter though, so be sure to enjoy it while you can. Today’s high will top out near 93, but will feel more like ~97 degrees in the heat of the day. By Wednesday the high will be up to 97, which means the heat index will be beyond 100 degrees, if not closing in on the 105 degree range. It’s close enough to heat advisory levels it wouldn’t surprise me to see one, but it may also stay just under. Either way, if you are going to enjoy the outdoors be sure to have plenty of water handy and limit direct exposure!

Temperatures will max out by Thursday in the upper 90s, which is right when our chances of conditional weather return. Just enough moisture and energy will linger in the area from Thursday afternoon though Saturday for upwards of a 30% chance of showers and t-storms, which will provide some cooling. Just don’t expect it to drop below 90, and we’ll be trending upwards again before you know it.

