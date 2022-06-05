Win Stuff
Sargent's single scores USM's deciding run in 4-3, extra-inning thriller in Hattiesburg Regional

USM had a pair of games in the Hattiesburg Regional go extra innings.
USM had a pair of games in the Hattiesburg Regional go extra innings.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi rallied for a 4-3 victory Sunday afternoon in 10 innings over Kennesaw State University at Pete Taylor Park in an elimination game at the Hattiesburg Regional.

Christoper’s Sargent’s bases-loaded single with one out in the 10th inning gave USM the victory.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles (45-17) will face the regional’s unbeaten second seed, Louisiana State University (40-20), in the championship round.

The pair will meet at 6 p.m. Sunday. Should UISM win, it would force a winner-take-all, second game between the two Monday afternoon.

USM and LSU met Saturday night, with the Tigers erasing a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning before soring the winning run in the bottom of the 10th in a 7-6 victory.

Third-seeded Kennesaw State University (36-28) saw its season come to an end.

