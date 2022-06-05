Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Police search for man who stole cash register from Brookhaven gas station

Police search for man who stole cash register from Brookhaven gas station
Police search for man who stole cash register from Brookhaven gas station(Brookhaven Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brookhaven Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a gas station of its cash register.

The crime took place around 5 a.m. on June 4 at the C Store on 714 E Monticello Street.

The Brookhaven Police Department is now asking for assistance to help identify the culprit.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HPD, Lutore Jones, 45, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of...
Hattiesburg woman charged after allegedly running over man
A three-vehicle accident tied up traffic on Interstate 59 in Jones County Friday morning.
3-vehicle accident Friday ties up I-59
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church
KKK flyer left on steps of mostly Black Mississippi church
The University of Southern Mississippi gave up four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and...
USM gives up 4-run lead in the 9th, falls to LSU in 10th
Kennesaw State held on Saturday for a 9-8 baseball win over Army in the Hattiesburg Regional.
Kennesaw stays alive in Hattiesburg Regional

Latest News

The Rebels will face top-seeded and host Miami Sunday in NCAA regional play in Coral Gable, Fla.
Ole Miss rallies past Arizona, 7-4, in regional opener
On June 1, patients started applying for medical marijuana cards in Mississippi. Physicians or...
Mississippi just opened applications for Medical Marijuana Cards. Here’s how it’s going so far.
Pearl River Community College baseball
Pearl River baseball wins national championship
A Saturday packed with events led to a successful first weekend at FestivalSouth.
First weekend of FestivalSouth wraps up