Pearl River baseball wins national championship

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River Community College Wildcats are champions of the junior college baseball world.

Pearl River defeated Madison (Wisc.) College on Saturday, 7-2, and took the championship series two games to one.]

The Wildcats scored the final seven runs of Saturday’s game,

D.K. Donaldson had three hits Saturday, driving in two runs and scoring a run.

Donaldson had eight hits in the three-game series.

Tate Parker teed off the scoring for the Wildcats Saturday with a solo home run in the sixth inning.

