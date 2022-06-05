Win Stuff
Pearl River baseball wins national championship

Pearl River Community College won the National Junior College Athletic Association's Division...
Pearl River Community College won the National Junior College Athletic Association's Division II baseball championship.(Pearl River Community College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
From Pearl River Community College

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River Community College Wildcats are champions of the junior college baseball world.

Pearl River defeated Madison (Wisc.) College on Saturday, 7-2, and took the championship series two games to one.]

The Wildcats scored the final seven runs of Saturday’s game,

D.K. Donaldson had three hits Saturday, driving in two runs and scoring a run.

Donaldson had eight hits in the three-game series.

Tate Parker teed off the scoring for the Wildcats Saturday with a solo home run in the sixth inning.

