Pearl River baseball wins national championship
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
From Pearl River Community College
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River Community College Wildcats are champions of the junior college baseball world.
Pearl River defeated Madison (Wisc.) College on Saturday, 7-2, and took the championship series two games to one.]
The Wildcats scored the final seven runs of Saturday’s game,
D.K. Donaldson had three hits Saturday, driving in two runs and scoring a run.
Donaldson had eight hits in the three-game series.
Tate Parker teed off the scoring for the Wildcats Saturday with a solo home run in the sixth inning.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.