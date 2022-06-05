Win Stuff
Look for next week’s weather in the Pine Belt to be like the song says: Hot, hot, hot

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says be prepared for a week of the temperatures in the 90s.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

Expect a very nice night in the Pine Belt, with lows in the mid-60s.

For Sunday, expect mostly clear skies with highs in the lower-90s. Sunday night, expect more humid weather to move into the area with lows around 70 degrees.

The hot weather will remain at least through the week.

Sunny skies are expected on Monday, with highs in the lower-90s and lows around 70.

For Tuesday through Friday, look for very hot weather, with highs in the mid-to-upper-90s and lows in the lower-70s.

A few showers might be on the horizon as we head into Friday and the weekend, though the chance of rain is not horribly high. with a 30 percent chance of showers over the weekend.

Highs for the weekend will come back down to the lower-90s and lows in the lower-70s.

