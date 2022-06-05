Win Stuff
First weekend of FestivalSouth wraps up

FestivalSouth wrapped up its first weekend around the Hub City Saturday.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An action packed Saturday wrapped up the first weekend of FestivalSouth.

Art fans made their way to Eureka School for a coffee and to look at the art of Darryl Anderson, a Mississippi watercolorist who bases many of his pieces on the Magnolia State.

“I’m always humbled that anybody that likes my artwork,” said Anderson. “I like to explain pieces around south Mississippi. Anybody interested, c’mon down and we can talk about my artwork. I enjoy it. I love doing it and it’s my heart.”

St. Fabian Catholic Church hosted the Children’s Art Festival, where the youth had the chance to express themselves creatively through painting, coloring and more.

“My goal in creating this event was to give kids opportunities to be creative in their own way,” said Jennifer Timidaiski, children’s event coordinator for FestivalSouth. “All of our projects we have are not really directed.

“We give them the materials and then they create whatever they feel for that. t’s great to get out of the house in the summer and have fun, free activities to do.”

Saturday was also closing night for The Play That Goes Wrong, which was FestivalSouth’s first event this year.

For a full list of events, click here.

