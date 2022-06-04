Win Stuff
Sunny this weekend with hot weather next week

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 6/3
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Saturday will be nice and sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Sunday will also be sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s.

Next week will be even hotter. Temperatures will creep up into the low 90s for Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will soar into the mid 90s by the middle of the week as a heat bubble builds up over the southeast.

