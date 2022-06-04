Sunny this weekend with hot weather next week

Saturday will be nice and sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Sunday will also be sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s.

Next week will be even hotter. Temperatures will creep up into the low 90s for Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will soar into the mid 90s by the middle of the week as a heat bubble builds up over the southeast.

