‘The Market on Court’ returns to Ellisville this June

The Ellis Club brings back their Market on Court for the second year.
The Ellis Club brings back their Market on Court for the second year.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday, June 3, marks the beginning of the 2022 “Market on Court” in Ellisville.

This pop-up market will be going on every Friday throughout June from 4 to 8 p.m.

The Market on Court is returning for its second year under The Ellis Club. It is known best for its slew of local vendors and live music.

“The thing that I’m probably the proudest of is our vendors and the way our team, our club and our committee have worked so hard,” said Ashli Hernandez, market chair for The Ellis Club. “Last year, which was our first year, we ended the market with about 50 vendors. This year, at the first market, we’re starting with about 55. Every week, it just gets better. So, we’re incredibly proud of our team and everybody that’s been involved.”

Each Friday, the market will have a new event to bring in additional visitors, such as a car show or a movie night.

The market allows also families to support local businesses. Attendees can sit and enjoy music while children play in a bouncer for free.

