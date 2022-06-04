Kennesaw stays alive in Hattiesburg Regional

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Kennesaw State University scored seven times between the fifth and seventh innings and then held off the United States Military Academy, 9-8, Saturday afternoon in the Hattiesburg Regional.

The third-seeded Owls (36-28) remained alive in the elimination bracket and will square off at 1 p.m. Sunday with the loser of Saturday night’s Louisiana State University-University of Southern Mississippi baseball game.

Fourth-seeded Army (31-25) saw its season come to an end after two regional losses b y a combined three runs.

The Black Knights led Saturday’s elimination game at Pete Taylor Park 6-2 lead after four innings before Kennesaw tied the game with a four-run fifth inning.

The Owls went ahead 7-6 in the bottom of the sixth inning, only to see Army tie the game 7-7 in the top of the seventh inning.

But Kennesaw went ahead for good in the bottom of the inning on Nick Hassan’s two-run single.

Army got a run back in the top of he eighth inning to pull within a run, but Harry Cain picked up his first save of the season with 1 2/3 scoreless innings to preserve Kennesaw’s win.

