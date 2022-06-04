Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Ingalls Shipbuilding christens ship named after Coast Guard pioneer

Calhoun was the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard.
Calhoun was the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard.
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Ship sponsors busted a bottle of champagne for a celebration at Ingalls Shipbuilding on Saturday morning.

The ceremony was to officially christen the Legend-class national security cutter, named after Charles L. Calhoun.

Calhoun was the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard.

Vincent Patton is the first black master chief petty officer of the Coast Guard and said he knew Calhoun personally.

“He was the greatest guy ever. He was stern when you needed to be stern. More importantly, it was the nurturing, parenting-type of relationship that he had,” Patton said.

Calhoun was a master chief petty officer from 1969 through 1973.

The current Coast Guard’s Master Chief Petty Officer Heath Jones said by being the first person in the role, Calhoun set the standard for the position.

“He masterfully took the way that we did things before then, took them to a new modern era. These are the things that I look to do with the Coast Guard for the next four years,” Jones said.

Officials said the ship features state-of-the-art technology so it can assist with both national and global security missions.

Wednesday, Admiral Linda Fagan was appointed by President Joe Biden as the first female commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.

She said she’s more than impressed by how well the crews built the ship.

“It’s an incredible workforce, great energy and you see that energy reflected in the quality in the ship that we will soon commission,” Fagan said.

Electrical foreman Justin Reynolds said the work isn’t easy to build the ship, so he’s grateful for the teammates he has.

“It’s a very hot, hot, hard process. But we have some dedicated workers that come out here every day that give their 100 percent. It’s going to work out for everybody,” Reynolds said.

Officials said it takes between three to five years to build this type of ship.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HPD, Lutore Jones, 45, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of...
Hattiesburg woman charged after allegedly running over man
Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Candy McLaurin, 37, of Lamar County.
HPD: Woman with active warrant turns self in
JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder
JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder
The Amazon location in Horn Lake.
Woman shot, killed at Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake

Latest News

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says be ready for a hot week.
Look for next week’s weather in the Pine Belt to be like the song says: Hot, hot, hot
Rex Thompson says be ready for a hot week.
First Alert Weather forecast
The third annual Wesley Open has been scheduled for June 25.
3rd annual Wesley Open set for June 25
Kennesaw State held on Saturday for a 9-8 baseball win over Army in the Hattiesburg Regional.
Kennesaw stays alive in Hattiesburg Regional