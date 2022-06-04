HPD gives scam protection tips

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, there is currently an ongoing scam targeting citizens and asking for payment via a Green-Dot card.

The scammers are allegedly spoofing local numbers, as well as attempting to pose as members of law enforcement.

HPD said they will not contact anyone via telephone in an attempt to collect money for an unpaid fine.

Below are some traits HPD has reported that are typical of these types of scams:

The caller may appear to be genuine because they have some limited information about you.

The caller may give you a real name and telephone number in an attempt to convince you they are genuine.

The caller ID number often appears to be the genuine phone number of the department or agency the caller claims to be calling from.

They may say that there is a serious problem and that you need to pay a fine or be arrested or that a loved one is in trouble.

Most commonly, payment is demanded to be made using Western Union, Green Dot or by purchasing generic gift cards at retail stores.

If you receive a suspicious call that you suspect is a scam, do not panic. HPD says you can simply hang up.

HPD says do not give the caller any information or confirm any of the information they may give you.

HPD also says do not make any type of payment over the phone, and do not arrange to make any other form of payment or give any banking account information.

If contacted by a scammer, residents should immediately hang up and report it to their local law enforcement agency.

To make a report to HPD, you can call 601-544-7900.

