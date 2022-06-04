Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

HPD gives scam protection tips

Scammers are allegedly spoofing local numbers, as well as attempting to pose as members of law...
Scammers are allegedly spoofing local numbers, as well as attempting to pose as members of law enforcement.(WBKO)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, there is currently an ongoing scam targeting citizens and asking for payment via a Green-Dot card.

The scammers are allegedly spoofing local numbers, as well as attempting to pose as members of law enforcement.

HPD said they will not contact anyone via telephone in an attempt to collect money for an unpaid fine.

Below are some traits HPD has reported that are typical of these types of scams:

  • The caller may appear to be genuine because they have some limited information about you.
  • The caller may give you a real name and telephone number in an attempt to convince you they are genuine.
  • The caller ID number often appears to be the genuine phone number of the department or agency the caller claims to be calling from.
  • They may say that there is a serious problem and that you need to pay a fine or be arrested or that a loved one is in trouble.
  • Most commonly, payment is demanded to be made using Western Union, Green Dot or by purchasing generic gift cards at retail stores.

If you receive a suspicious call that you suspect is a scam, do not panic. HPD says you can simply hang up.

HPD says do not give the caller any information or confirm any of the information they may give you.

HPD also says do not make any type of payment over the phone, and do not arrange to make any other form of payment or give any banking account information.

If contacted by a scammer, residents should immediately hang up and report it to their local law enforcement agency.

Notice: Scam Alert The Hattiesburg Police Department will not contact anyone via telephone in an attempt to collect...

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Friday, June 3, 2022

To make a report to HPD, you can call 601-544-7900.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Candy McLaurin, 37, of Lamar County.
HPD: Woman with active warrant turns self in
The police department did confirm that one person in the 18-wheeler was taken to a local...
Crews working to move 18-wheeler rolled over in I-59 NB median
Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

Jones County experiences increase in drug overdoses
Drug overdoses increase in Jones County
Jose Delgado II hugs sister Dr. Amanda Delgado after she administered the oath to him to be...
Siblings promoted and commissioned in same ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base
According to HPD, Lutore Jones, 45, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of...
Hattiesburg woman charged after allegedly running over man
Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
USM baseball tops Army, 2-0, in NCAA opener