Hattiesburg woman charged after allegedly running over man

According to HPD, Lutore Jones, 45, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of...
According to HPD, Lutore Jones, 45, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder in connection to the domestic altercation where she ran over a man whom she was reportedly in a previous relationship with.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Dabbs Street around 4:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man that had been struck by a car in a vacant lot.

HPD said he was transported to a local hospital by ambulance to be treated for his injuries.

Shortly after, officers stopped the vehicle involved in the incident at Barkley Road and Edwards Street.

According to HPD, the suspect, Lutore Jones, 45, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder in connection to the domestic altercation where she ran over a man whom she was reportedly in a previous relationship with.

Jones has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

