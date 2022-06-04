Hattiesburg celebrates ‘World Bicycle Day’

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will be celebrating World Bicycle Day tomorrow morning with a free community bike ride.

The ride is to encourage city residents to celebrate the day by taking in the sights of downtown Hattiesburg.

The free event will begin at the Longleaf Trace Gateway at 11 a.m. and end around 2 p.m..

The event will provide opportunities to see some of the historic sites in Hattiesburg and encourages participants to visit the featured places at a later date.

The bicycle ride will feature five stops along the way: Bell-Sandifer Leisure Park; The African American Military History Museum; Southern Prohibition; The Lucky Rabbit; and the Colludium Brewing Company.

“We’re just so grateful to be able to open the space and be able to share the stories of the men who used to come here and the ladies who used to come here in the Forties and to just really walk back in time,” said Latoya Norman, African American Military History Museum director.

Participants can either bring their own bicycle or rent one Saturday morning.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department asks that participants register online beforehand.

