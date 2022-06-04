3rd annual Wesley Open set for June 25

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The third annual Wesley Open is set for June 25 at Shadow Ridge Golf Club.

Registration opens at 7 a.m., followed by an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

An awards ceremony is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Entry fee: $100 per person.

Profits from the event will be used to minister to students at the University of Southern Mississippi.

For more information contact The Rev. Eric Davis, Wesley executive director, at (601) 565-4044 or www.usmwesley.org

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.