3-vehicle accident Friday ties up I-59

From Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident caused quite the delay Friday morning on Interstate 59.

The incident occurred in the southbound lanes about 11 a.m., when a pick-up truck, a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in a chain reaction of rear-end collisions.

Two people were transported to a local hospital by Emserv Ambulance Service with what appeared to be minor injuries. The remaining individuals involved reported no injuries.

A puppy who was in the car also was uninjured.

The vehicles sustained minor to moderate damage.

Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments provided emergency medical care and assisted with traffic control.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol also were on scene.

