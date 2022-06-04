Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

3-vehicle accident Friday ties up I-59

A three-vehicle accident tied up traffic on Interstate 59 in Jones County Friday morning.
A three-vehicle accident tied up traffic on Interstate 59 in Jones County Friday morning.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident caused quite the delay Friday morning on Interstate 59.

The incident occurred in the southbound lanes about 11 a.m., when a pick-up truck, a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in a chain reaction of rear-end collisions.

Two people were transported to a local hospital by Emserv Ambulance Service with what appeared to be minor injuries. The remaining individuals involved reported no injuries.

A puppy who was in the car also was uninjured.

The vehicles sustained minor to moderate damage.

Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments provided emergency medical care and assisted with traffic control.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol also were on scene.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to HPD, Lutore Jones, 45, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of...
Hattiesburg woman charged after allegedly running over man
Bullets fly through vehicles on the I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Bullets fly through vehicles on I-10 as violence continues to unfold across NOLA
Candy McLaurin, 37, of Lamar County.
HPD: Woman with active warrant turns self in
JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder
JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder
The Amazon location in Horn Lake.
Woman shot, killed at Amazon distribution center in Horn Lake

Latest News

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU rallies from down 7 to complete comeback against Kennesaw State
10pm Headlines 6/3
10pm Headlines 6/3
Friday, June 3, marks the beginning of the 2022 “Market on Court” in Ellisville.
‘The Market on Court’ returns to Ellisville this June
Jones County experiences increase in drug overdoses
Drug overdoses increase in Jones County